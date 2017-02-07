Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

It must be a strange thing to be thought dead when you are, in fact, not dead.

That happened to my friend Jeremy a few days ago.

Apparently a gentleman with Jeremy’s first and last name died and someone who is Facebook friends with Jeremy tagged him in a post, saying Rest In Peace. When you tag someone in a Facebook post, the post appears on that person’s page and can be seen by all their Facebook friends.

So the incorrect tag made it look like my buddy Jeremy was the one who had passed away and for the next few hours his friends and family were reacting to the terrible news.

It was several hours before Jeremy got on Facebook and assured everyone that he was alive and well and that he was mistakenly tagged. But for those few hours there was an outpouring of emotion for him.

Some were obviously in disbelief and wanted to know what was going on. Others said they were shocked and saddened. All the emotions one can feel at the sudden loss of a good friend were being expressed.

I didn’t know about the post until Jeremy later assured everyone he was OK. But even then, even knowing he was safe, I looked back at the original post and thought how I would have reacted if I had seen it.

It was surprisingly easy to imagine my reaction. I would have been devastated at the loss of such a great guy. But also, I would have been angry with myself. It’s so cliché to hear people say that you need to tell people how you feel about them TODAY because you may not get the chance tomorrow.

I suppose we don’t think about the fact that something might happen to us or someone we care about. It always seems to happen to someone else.

And it just seems awkward to go around letting everyone you care about know how you feel. Most of us aren’t good about sharing our emotions in the first place. But at that moment I thought of all the things I would have regretted not telling Jeremy (or any of my friends) if I heard devastating news about them.

I would probably have liked Jeremy to know that I’ve always thought he was a genuinely cool guy. He’s cool in that quiet way. And he’s really smart. He’s a great husband and dad, has a great sense of humor and TERRIBLE taste in movies.

And luckily for me, I still have the chance to let him know all that.

Briefly, Jeremy got to know how much people would have been hurt and saddened by his loss. Not a lot of people get to experience that. He got to hear some of the things we all wish we COULD HAVE said to people we care about.

So I made sort of a little promise to myself that I would make an effort to let the people I care about know more often how I feel about them. I’m not saying I’ll go around saying “I LOVE YOU” to all my friends and family, but I’ll be more conscious of reaching out to people from time to time — whether it be in person or by phone call or text — just to check in and to make sure they know that I’m glad they’re in my life.

I think we take it for granted too often that people just KNOW we love or care about them and we don’t need to say it. But it’s important to hear that. It could be something as simple as “I appreciate you.” Or it could be something more specific like telling people exactly what you admire about them or exactly why they’re important to you.

Now I don’t wanna sound like the prophet of doom by saying “tomorrow is promised to no one.” I just want to remind you that it’s a really good idea to let your loved ones know you care on a regular basis, either by your words or better yet, by your actions.

And do it now. Do it today. Call your mom today. Text your friends today. Hug and kiss your spouse today. Tell your kids you love them today.

There’s a family out there who really did lose their Jeremy and I’m sure there are many, many things they wish they could tell him.

Make the most of the people you care about.

Severo Avila is the features editor for the Rome News-Tribune.

