Dear Santa, I haven’t been particularly good this year. I’m not going to lie.

Over the years I have found it is really stupid to lie to your wife, your dental hygienist, your lawyer or a jolly guy in a red suit who brings you presents. It’s just bad form.

But I haven’t been too bad, so I figure if you read my column today you’ll still have time to swing by my palatial Robin Hood Road home and work your magic tonight. Please don’t land the reindeer on the roof because I don’t have a chimney. I’ll leave the kitchen door unlocked. I’m sorry I ate the cookies already.

My wish list is not long, but I fear it may be rather difficult.

First, can you please make sure the Atlanta Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers today? I know, Santa, I’m a little confused too. NFL on Saturday? They do that near the end of the year when college football takes a hiatus before the bowl games begin.

A victory today will ALMOST ensure the Falcons will win their division.

C’mon Santa, we Falcon fans have had little to celebrate in the way of football on Christmas Day. Usually by the time we pray over the ham with our loved ones, the Falcons are 5-9 or 2-12 and we are grumbling “maybe next year.”

I know that fixing NFL games is frowned upon, but I figure if anyone can get away with it, you can.

Say, Cam Newton slips a little bit here, or a Panther defender falls down while Julio Jones is running a deep route, who’s to know you made it happen? I won’t tell. And heck, the Panthers are already out of the playoff race, so you won’t exactly be hurting them.

I have been a die-hard Falcon since I was in my late teens. Embracing losing with a smile has become part of my identity, but it is getting a little tiring. Yes, I know we went to the Super Bowl in 1999 but no one expected us to beat the Broncos that year, and of course, we didn’t.

And Santa, I am being generous. I am not the only one who wants this to happen.

Second, can you remove all the calories from the Christmas feast? My wardrobe is getting rather limited these days.

A few weeks after Thanksgiving I found myself unable to snap some of my favorite pants.

Surely, you, Santa, whose middle has been described as shaking like a “bowl full of jelly,” understand that post-Turkey day, pre-Christmas bloat. I’m not going to ask you to bring bigger pants. If I am relatively good during Christmas and get back on the tennis courts in January, all will be well.

That process would be quicker if I stuck to tofurkey and bean sprouts on Christmas Day, but that’s just not going to happen.

We’ve already bought the ham, the rolls and the stuff to make peach cobbler. Besides, Mrs. Colombo is making hash brown casserole. I can’t resist.

A sunny, warm Christmas day would also be nice. I know there are lots of little kids asking you for a White Christmas. Those children no doubt have been worse than me this year. Don’t listen to them.

Besides, I figure if Georgia is your last stop tonight you and Rudolph can chill out at St. Simons or Jekyll Island today and get some sun. I’m only thinking of you.

Mike Colombo is managing editor of the Rome News-Tribune.

