Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

With college costs rising, parents often have to do a juggling act to make sure their children receive the education they want.

“It is amazing how much it costs,” said Johnny Drake of Rome. “Even with HOPE and Zell Miller and subsidized loans, we couldn’t always make it without other avenues.”

Drake has three sons, the oldest, Austin Drake, graduated last year from West Georgia, the second, Logan Drake, graduates this April from West Georgia and Brady Drake is a sophomore at Jacksonville State University.

Now, he is much more knowledgeable about the process, but when he started with his first son, Drake admits he wasn’t prepared.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said.

His first son started at Berry, Drake said.

“He had HOPE and while Berry is private, when you get through the available scholarships, it is nearly as affordable as a state school,” Drake said. “But, that is still expensive.”

The main problem, he said, in every case, is the fees associated with college. “Even with HOPE, the fees and books and other expenses add up quickly,” Drake said. “I feel like that was the biggest surprise.”

When his son decided Berry wasn’t a good fit, he moved on to Georgia Highlands College and then West Georgia.

“You also have to think about the fact that they need spending money and they have their cars and they need gas for the car,” he said. “You still support them in every way you can.”

His second son received a Zell Miller scholarship, which pays for the tuition, but doesn’t make a dent in books and room fees, meal plans and so on. Of course, since part of the college experience means other things like trips and possibly studying abroad, Drake admits that adds more to the bill.

“Logan wanted to study abroad in Italy,” he explained. “He had some money that was left to him by his grandparents and he used that to fund the trip costs. He also received college credit for the trip, which helped.”

His youngest son, Brady, decided to attend JSU because he loved music and wanted to be part of the marching band.

“He was able to get good scholarships through his SAT and ACT scores,” his father said. “He works during the summer to pay his fraternity fees because he wanted to join that. He also pays for his car and supplies his spending money.”

Drake admits he and his wife Lori Drake didn’t plan as well as they should have.

“Looking back, I would have started saving for college a lot sooner,” he said. “It’s hard though. That FAFSA, they seem to think you are already ready to retire and have no need to pay a mortgage. It is like they think you have no other expenses.”

FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — is the primary form that the federal government, colleges and universities use to award grants to students.

“What they think you can afford and what you actually can are two very different things,” Drake said.

His sons have all contributed themselves to help with costs, he added.

“They all help in some way,” he said. “They work or they have their scholarships.”

Between those scholarships, loans and using his 401(k) when needed, Drake has managed to get his family through two boys in college and a third halfway.

“I did whatever I could,” he said. “As we get to the end of school for each, I try to make sure all of them have been treated equally. If I find out one got more than the other, I make sure I plan to help them out later in some way.”

Drake said while there have been struggles with the changing standards, such as scholarships disappearing or costs going up, he is happy to see his sons getting good educations.

“You always want to do more for them,” he said. “But my sons understood. You just want to be able to write a check and pay for all of it right away, but that is impossible for just about everyone.”

His advice for parents is to not hesitate to ask for help.

“Don’t be afraid to call financial aid,” he said. “Talk to friends who’ve been through it. It never hurts to ask and get ideas from others.”

Please like & share: