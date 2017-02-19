Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Romans, joined by folks from as far away as Charleston, South Carolina, swapped seeds and learned a little bit more about heirloom seeds Saturday at the Chieftains Museum.

Close to 60 people turned out for the fourth annual Seed Swap to listen to Brian Campbell, professor of environmental studies at Berry College, talk about heirloom seeds and share the history of some of the native plants in Rome and Floyd County.

Campbell said the event has been growing steadily since it started and Saturday’s turnout was the largest yet.

“Those first couple of years we didn’t have too many people involved,” he said. “I’m real excited about the collaboration we have now with Chieftains and the fact that we can grow food on site and save the seeds of those varieties here. We’re also setting up a seed saving display on site.”

Chieftains Museum Director Heather Shores said seed saving was significant to Cherokees like Major Ridge, in order to provide enough food to feed his family through the winter months and put in crops the following spring and summer.

Campbell said that both he and some of his students at Berry are actively involved with several community gardens around town, including the North Rome Community Garden on Calhoun Road, the South Rome Community Garden on Pennington Avenue and the Bagwell Pantry Gardens on East 19th Street in East Rome.

Campbell encouraged the crowd to come out to the gardens at the Bagwell Food Pantry during the last two hours of sunlight on the first Monday of each month.

“If you want to come out and see what we’re growing there and sometimes get a seedling. Sometime we bring seeds and you can come out and get seeds there,” he said.

He said part of the importance of learning about native and specialty seeds is many people don’t grow their own food anymore, and some of the seeds are getting harder to come by for the backyard gardener.

Berry’s environmental studies program sponsored the swap, along with Rome and Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful, Rome Federated Garden Club, Rome Master Gardeners and Action Ministries Rome.

Please like & share: