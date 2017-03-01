Chance of showers and thunderstorms today, severe weather possible Wednesday

Tonight there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers later, according to the National Weather Service. Tomorrow there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation with the possibility of severe thunderstorms.

On Wednesday showers and thunderstorms are likely mainly after noon with wind gusts as high as 20 mph and new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Wednesday night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. with a low around 41. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 58. Friday Night Clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 61. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday A 20 percent chance of light rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

