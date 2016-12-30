Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Rome police arrested a Cave Spring man on multiple drug charges Thursday.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Nicholas Lee Davidson, 32, of 5292 Cave Spring Road, Cave Spring, was found intoxicated on drugs in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Redmond Road around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Davidson is charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of hydrocodone. He also faces misdemeanors charges of driving under the influence and two counts of having undisclosed pills not in an original container. Davidson was in jail without bond Thursday night.

Please like & share: