Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Briggs of Rome announce the engagement of their daughter, Madeline Grace Briggs, to Pascal Louis Graham Odent, son of Dr. Michel Odent and Judith Graham of London, England.

Miss Briggs is a 2010 graduate of Darlington School and a 2014 graduate of Stetson University. She received her Master of Philosophy in British and European History from Oxford University in England in 2016.

Odent is a 2003 graduate of University College School in London, England, and a 2007 graduate of Oxford University. He received his Doctor of Philosophy in International Child Health from University College London in 2010, and is now employed by HSBC Bank in risk analytics in London.

A religious ceremony is planned for Sept. 9, 2017, at Frost Chapel of Berry College. A civil ceremony will follow on September 23, 2017, at Hatfield House Old Palace in England.

Please like & share: