BOYS SOCCER: Model fights for 1-0 win against Ridgeland

Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The Model boys’ soccer team fought with Class 4A Ridgeland for 80 minutes in a defensive struggle Tuesday with the visiting Blue Devils making the winning move.

Jason Ortega knocked in a pass on a free kick by Alex Nelson in the 67th minute to give Model the 1-0 lead, and the score remained unchanged until the end.

oTNCMS_Ad.setRelative();

oTNCMS_Ad.show(null, null, ‘http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/northwestgeorgianews.com’);

oTNCMS_Ad.setRelative();

oTNCMS_Ad.show(null, null, ‘http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/northwestgeorgianews.com’);

Both teams made great defensive plays, with Model keeper Leonel Bello finishing the game with 12 saves on 14 shots on goal.

Model (1-1) will host Chattooga on Friday evening for its first Region 7-AA game of the season.

Please like & share: