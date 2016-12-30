Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Three Model players reached double digits while the team made the most of their trips to the free throw line Thursday in its 58-47 win in the Harbin Clinic Hoops Classic at Rome High School.

The Blue Devils (5-5) were 18-of-26 from the line while Jabrious Smith led the team with three 3-pointers and 15 points.

Jackson Lively had 14, while John weaver finished with 12.

JT Mumber was limited inside for Darlington (7-3) and made three field goals on the way to 10 points.

Barrick Wade scored 10 points as well while making a pair of 3s.

While up 31-23 at the half, Model struggled in the third period and Darlington caught up to make it 37-35 heading into the final period.

But the Blue Devils surged back and took the fourth 21-12 as Lively went 8-for-8 at the line.

Model will open today’s final round of games at 4:30 p.m. against North Oconee, while Darlington faces host Rome at 7:30 p.m.

