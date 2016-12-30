Three Model players reached double digits while the team made the most of their trips to the free throw line Thursday in its 58-47 win in the Harbin Clinic Hoops Classic at Rome High School.
The Blue Devils (5-5) were 18-of-26 from the line while Jabrious Smith led the team with three 3-pointers and 15 points.
Jackson Lively had 14, while John weaver finished with 12.
JT Mumber was limited inside for Darlington (7-3) and made three field goals on the way to 10 points.
Barrick Wade scored 10 points as well while making a pair of 3s.
While up 31-23 at the half, Model struggled in the third period and Darlington caught up to make it 37-35 heading into the final period.
But the Blue Devils surged back and took the fourth 21-12 as Lively went 8-for-8 at the line.
Model will open today’s final round of games at 4:30 p.m. against North Oconee, while Darlington faces host Rome at 7:30 p.m.