When it came to facing a Ringgold team that wouldn’t go away, the Model boys’ basketball team kept its aggressive stance and simply never gave up.

Playing in the Harbin Clinic Hoops Classic at Rome High on Wednesday, the Blue Devils had three players score in double digits as they shook off a pair of losses and defeated the Tigers 61-48.

Model’s push inside was complemented by taking advantage of its height, with players like Jackson Lively, Justin Roberts and John Weaver helping the Blue Devils on the boards.

“We had eight or nine guys really give some extra effort tonight and scrape together a few extra baskets,” Model coach Jacob Travis said. “It was a total team effort.”

Model’s Jabrious Smith led all players with 15 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. Teammate John Weaver added 14 and Jackson Lively finished with 13. Ringgold was led by 12 points from Drake Starks.

Each time Model found its stride, the Tigers would settle into their zone defense and produce points on the other end.

The Blue Devils (4-5) held a 28-23 lead at halftime despite leading Ringgold by nine at one point thanks to an 8-0 run in the second quarter. The Tigers (5-7) ran into foul trouble early in the second half and Model hit seven of 14 free throws in the third to build a 45- 35 lead heading into the final period.

A 10-2 run for Model in a three-minute span saw the Blue Devils jump out to a 17-point lead — 55-38 — with 4:47 left to play. Ringgold made a small comeback to cut the lead to 10 before Smith hit the front end of a trip to the line and swooped back down the court for a layup to end the game.

“We’ve got to mature so when it’s later in the game and we have the lead it will be OK,” Travis said. “We did a good job getting there. But learning to play with the lead is another experience factor we have to work on.”

Model will be back on the court at the roundrobin style tournament today as it takes on Darlington at 6 p.m.

