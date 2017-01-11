BOYS BASKETBALL: Darlington wins region bout with Gordon Lee, 68-48

Four players scored in double figures Tuesday night, and the Darlington Tigers won their Region 6-A game against Gordon Lee, 68-48, on their home court.

Darlington (10-3, 5-1 6-A) opened the game with a 25-7 first quarter to take hold of the lead early. Gordon Lee (4-11, 0-5) won the third quarter 23-8 but scored just two more points in the second half.

Elijah McKoy led the Tigers with 17 points, followed closely by JD Hull’s 16. Andrew Land and JT Mumber each added 11 for Darlington. Gordon Lee was paced by Hayden Murphy’s 19 points. Kannen Derryberry added 16 for the Trojans.

Darlington will host Bowdon on Friday with the girls’ game starting at 6 p.m. and the boys following at 7:30.

