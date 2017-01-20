BOYS BASKETBALL: Darlington trounces Trion 60-44

The Darlington Tigers used a second-half surge to pull away from Trion and get a 60-44 win Thursday on Senior Night at the Huffman Center.

Holding onto a 27-24 halftime lead, Tigers coach Tim Garrett said they went to a man-to-man game plan and put pressure on the visitors in the Region 6A-A game.

Darlington (12-4, 7-2 6A-A) was led by Elijah McKoy, who scored 27 points, while JT Mumber added 16. The Tigers will be on the road Saturday to play Christian Heritage.

