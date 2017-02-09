Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Tim Hensley, assistant to the superintendent of Floyd County Schools, said Model and Coosa highs have been emptied because of a bomb threat. He said the threat was made through a recorded voice message. County police were sweeping the buildings around noon.

This message was posted on Floyd County Schools Facebook page:

Safety precautions and evacuations are taking place at Coosa High and Model High after an electronic phone threat was made today. Students are safe and being taken care of by faculty and staff. Public Safety officials are working with the system to ensure no danger is present at each high school facility and children are in safe areas. Once public safety personnel determine the buildings are safe, students will return to class. Lunches will be provided to students missing lunch time during the situation.

