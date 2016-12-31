Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

After getting a big win against Darlington the night before, Model fell to North Oconee 57-46 Friday night in the Harbin Clinic Hoops Classic at Rome High School.

The Blue Devils (5-6) had only two players score in double figures, with Justin Roberts recording 14 points and John Weaver getting 13. North Oconee was led by Matthew Quint, who finished with 27 points.

Model jumps back into Region 7-AA play Tuesday by traveling to Armuchee.

Please like & share: