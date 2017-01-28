BASKETBALL: Lady Wolves get 54-39 win at Kell

A day after coming up short at Cass, the Rome girls’ basketball team traveled further down Ga. 41 on Friday and shook off the loss with a 54-39 win over Kell.

The Region 7-5A game saw Rome’s Taya Gibson score 20 points to lead the Lady Wolves, while Re’Tavia Floyd scored eight. Yana Jackson and Tarrah Gibson each added seven.

Rome (16-5, 9-4 7-5A) heads to Villa Rica on Monday.

