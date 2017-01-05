Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal?
The Armuchee-Dade County basketball games will be played tonight at 5 and 6:30 p.m. at Armuchee instead of Friday night because of the threat of snow, school officials confirmed. We working to determine if there have been other cancellations.
