Jan 5, 2017 | Newspapers, Rome News |

Armuchee basketball moved forward to tonight instead of Friday because of snow threat
The Armuchee-Dade County basketball games will be played tonight at 5 and 6:30 p.m. at Armuchee instead of Friday night because of the threat of snow, school officials confirmed. We working to determine if there have been other cancellations.

