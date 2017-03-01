Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Floyd County Schools are closing at 1:30 p.m. today because of a threat of dangerous storms possibly moving into the area. Tim Hensley, assistant the superintendent, said they are hoping to get buses and young drivers off the roads. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the area until 7 p.m. tonight.

St. Mary’s Catholic School is also closing at 1:30 p.m.

Rome City Schools elementary schools are closing at 1:30 p.m. Middle school and high school students will be released between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., because of the bus schedules, Superintendent Lou Byars said. Those who ride or drive private cars will be able to leave at 2 p.m.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College is closing all campuses at 2 p.m. and all evening classes are canceled.

Rome Civic Ballet has canceled classes this evening.

