With a “Fashion Takes Flight” theme and increased community-wide participation, the Historic DeSoto Theatre brings back “An Evening on the Runway” on Feb. 24.

Held during “Heart Month,” the event presented by Redmond Regional aims to spotlight the hospital’s attention on heart disease, specifically women’s heart health, while helping raise funds for the continued restoration of the DeSoto.

Models representing local boutiques, jewelry stores and salons will walk the runway to fast-paced lights and music. A live feed of the show will be projected on large on-stage screens. Audiences will recognize many familiar faces including newly-elected County Commissioner, Allison Watters, and Darlington School’s Dean of College Guidance, Sam Moss. Returning to the runway are Darlington School junior Maddie Sabourin, Cherokee Rose Outstanding Teen, who is competing in Miss Georgia in June, and Rome News-Tribune columnist Severo Avila.

“The community’s response to our event has been phenomenal,” said event coordinator Michelle Picon. Some of the boutiques participating are Whistle Britches, Snazzy Rags, Mel & Mimi, Blue Sky, and The Lodge Menswear. Jewelry stores Ford, Gittings, & Kane and Greene’s are also taking front stage. Stella Blu Cosmetic Boutique and other salons will again make all models look like they stepped out of fashion magazines.

“We’ve been delighted by the support received from businesses that are not fashion-related, such as Heritage Auto Group,” Picon added. “We can’t wait to see what wheels they’ll park in front of the DeSoto.” Many other businesses that are not fashion boutiques, such as Hardy Realty and Greater Rome Community Bank, will also be represented on the runway in a fun and creative way.”

Picon said the event has two new sponsors this year — the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce and the Rome Braves.

“Last year in our publicity we highlighted Downtown Rome, and this year we highlighted the ‘other’ runway, the Richard B. Russell Airport,” she said. “We look forward to showcasing more of our beautiful town with Kelly Moore’s awesome pictures and KB’s Aerial Photography, and also showcasing the potential of the light and sound at the DeSoto, with David Parker of Parker FiberNet leading our technology during the show.”

An Evening on the Runway will begin at 7:30 p.m. February 24. The VIP Patron Party at Seven Hills Fellowship is from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 (General Admission) and $37 (Reserved Seating), with an additional $40 for the VIP Patron Party. All tickets may be purchased online at www.historicdesototheatre.org. For more information, call Becky Owens at 706-676-8673.

