A Cherokee County, Alabama, man arrested last week had a new felony charge tacked onto his docket Thursday.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Wesley Dewitt Dollar, 32, of 14854 U.S. 411 North, Centre, Alabama, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, a felony, after an active warrant for his arrest was received from authorities in Cherokee County.

Dollar was originally arrested Feb. 4 on an aggravated assault charge and remains jailed without bond.

