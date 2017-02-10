Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal?
Subscribe for Updates
Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!
A Cherokee County, Alabama, man arrested last week had a new felony charge tacked onto his docket Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Wesley Dewitt Dollar, 32, of 14854 U.S. 411 North, Centre, Alabama, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, a felony, after an active warrant for his arrest was received from authorities in Cherokee County.
Dollar was originally arrested Feb. 4 on an aggravated assault charge and remains jailed without bond.
Please like & share:
Do You Travel On US Hwy 27?
Enter your email to be alerted about news, happenings and money saving coupons from Rome businesses