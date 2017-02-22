911 introducing technology to help find cellphone callers who need help

Floyd County 911 is introducing new technology to assist with locating callers who need response from police, fire or EMS. Determining Location is the most important part of a 911 call.

According to a news release from 911:

The new technology, caller location query, is a feature of 911’s computer aided dispatch software.

Floyd County is the first 911 Center in the nation to implement this technology.

When a caller does not know their location or is unable to provide it, and the information we are receiving from cell towers is unavailable, inaccurate or conflicting, we are able to send a text to the cellphone. That text will contain a web hyperlink. If the caller presses the hyperlink, the GPS coordinates from the cellphone will be sent directly to Floyd County 911 and updated in our CAD for mapping.

Click here for a short tutorial of what to expect when using Floyd County 911 CLQ is available at

This technology will not be used as a primary means of determining location, but rather will be used when 911 is unable to determine location through standard protocols. There are some restrictions. Your cell phone must have its location services activated. 911 dispatchers will be able to provide general instructions for this, but we encourage everyone to ensure their location services are activated.

