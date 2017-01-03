Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Three tiny dogs are recovering from a scare and a drenching after they were rescued from a house in Garden Lakes that caught fire in the middle of a downpour Monday night.

No one was home when the blaze broke out at around 6:40 p.m. — but William Youngblood didn’t know that when he saw flames shooting out of the back of the house at 3113 Garden Lakes Blvd. Two cars were in the driveway when he arrived with his wife, Megan Youngblood.

“I didn’t see anyone, couldn’t get anyone to come to the door, so I kicked it in and went toward the bedroom area,” he said.

By the time he’d done a quick sweep and found the place vacant, Rome-Floyd firefighters had arrived and were working on the garage side of the house where the roof was burning. The minute they opened the garage door, the three dogs who had been confined there ran out.

“We gathered them up and got them dried off and wrapped in blankets,” William Youngblood said.

The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire, but the answer is expected to be a lightning strike.

“The next door neighbor saw the whole thing,” Rome-Floyd Fire Capt. Bryan Buffington said.

Battalion Chief Roger Haggard said the fire — which was extinguished in less than 15 minutes — was confined to a quarter of the structure, including the garage.

“The whole house has smoke damage, though,” he noted.

