Three people were arrested on drug charges near the inter-section of Mardi Way and Payne Road in West Rome by Floyd County police late Monday, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

James Elzie Matney, 47, of 125 Nanellen St., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, poseesssion of methamphetamine and was cited for a seat belt violation and failure to report a change of address within 60 days of moving.

Matney was being held on $16,700 bond Tuesday morning.

Jhenna Candis Brooks, 30, 425 Blackberry Lane, Lindale, is charged with felony possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanor drugs not in original container.

Brooks was being held without bond Tuesday morning.

Larry Joe Otting, 31, of 2005 Dean Ave., is charged with possession and use of drug related object and possession of methamphetamine.

Otting was being held without bond Tuesday morning.

