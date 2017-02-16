Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Two students from each Rome and Floyd County Elementary School were honored at the annual Terrific Kid Banquet sponsored by the Noon Optimist Club and held in the Fellowship Hall of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church.

Some two hundred students, parents, relatives, and members of the Rome Board of Education attended. Students were selected by the faculty and staff of each school.

Front row seated from left, Alto Park- Gezelle Gutierrez Cruz, Bobby Baggett; Anna K. Davie-Elena Hernandez, Brian Garcia-Juarez; Armuchee-Derrick Duncan; Berry College-Julian Lowrey, Annalee Reeder; Cave Spring-Gabe Roach; Second row seated, from left, Cave Spring-Jake Yarbrough; Darlington -Angeline Myrie, Kines Smith; East Central-Chamara Jones, Andrew Lovemann; Garden Lakes-Stefon Singleton, Kaleigh Pickard; Third row, standing , from left, Georgia School for the Deaf-Jamie Lang; Johnson-Gavin House; Main-Trinity Hines, Gimena Lucas Vasquez; Model-Logan Cooper, Amber Lindeman; Montessori-Yana Seymore, Ishan Sundrani; North Heights-Maggie Lowery; Pepperell- Sophia Grady; Back row, from left, Pepperell- Ethan Loveless; St Mary’s Catholic-Nicholas Johnson, Madi Parker; Unity Christian-Emily King, Lizzy Pardue; West Central-Margarita Aguilar, Samari Henry; West End-Mia Lane, Alex Wallace Rodriquez. Not pictured: Destiny Castro, Armuchee, Alex Millican, Georgia School for the Deaf, Daniel Veillon, Johnson, Kenyonna Sams, North Heights.

