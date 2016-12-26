Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal?
A family discovered a thief broke stole two gaming consoles from their home on Paris Drive, reports stated.
According to Rome police reports:
A burglar broke a window in the residence and stole two Playstation 4 gaming consoles and three video games then left the backdoor partially open.
The complainant stated they returned from a trip to Tennessee and discovered the thefts early Monday.
