A family discovered a thief broke stole two gaming consoles from their home on Paris Drive, reports stated.

According to Rome police reports:

A burglar broke a window in the residence and stole two Playstation 4 gaming consoles and three video games then left the backdoor partially open.

The complainant stated they returned from a trip to Tennessee and discovered the thefts early Monday.

