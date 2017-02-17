Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Two people are dead and another was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment after an early morning fire in Rockmart.

According to Rockmart City Manager Jeff Ellis:

Around 8:11 a.m. Rockmart Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 451 Sciple St. The firefighters extinguished the fire and found two people dead and another injured. That person was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

The state Fire Marshal’s office has been called to investigate.

Please like & share: