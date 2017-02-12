Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Calhoun police detectives spent Saturday following up on leads related to a murder-suicide that resulted in two deaths and a female with a gunshot wound in the area of the Calhoun Tobacco and Food Mart on Friday night, police said.

According to Calhoun police:

Officers were dispatched to the store, located at 1402 South U.S. 41, shortly after 7 p.m. Friday in response to a domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived to the scene and found an employee of the store with a gunshot wound to her arm and side, which officers attended to with first aid to stop the bleeding. The woman was taken to Hamilton Medical Center by ambulance, with her condition unknown Saturday night.

Officers cleared the store and found another female, Valerie Castillo, 18, of 3200 Motor Ave., Los Angeles, California, lying behind the counter, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

An officer witnessed a male run southeast around the store toward Stone Loop, then heard a single gunshot in the area of 116 Stone Loop.

A search of the area around 116 Stone Loop revealed a male subject, Victor Andres Pacheco, believed to be in his 20s, of 1978 Miramar St., Pomona, California, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

