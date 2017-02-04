Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Cave Spring man remained in jail without bail Friday after being accused of tattooing a minor.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Donald Henry Luther Whitehead, 17, address listed as homeless, was arrested Friday on warrants stating he tattooed a person under the age of 18.

Whitehead is charged with felony cruelty to children in the first degree and misdemeanor charges of unlawful tattoo of the body of any person under the age of 18 and reckless conduct.

