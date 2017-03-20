Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Despite the fact that technological advancements are allowing us many new and exciting ways to live long and happy lives, there has been a recent increase in cases of heart failure. According to the American Heart Association, deaths in 2014 attributed to heart failure was 309,000 in the United States, and that’s an increase of around six percent compared to the year 2000.

Nobody wants to suffer with heart failure. Aside from the serious risks, there are also a number of side effects including:

Fainting, which can prove especially dangerous if you’re engaged in activities such as driving a car

Heart attack

Tachycardia

Bradycardia

One of the most significant reasons a growing number is experiencing heart problems is a lack of preventive measures. When we fail to plan, we plan to fail, and there are a few things we all can do about it that could put us at an decreased risk of becoming a grim statistic.

Join a Yoga Class

Yoga is a spiritual discipline that can be traced back as far as 5,000 years ago, and it focuses on a number of exercises that help increase focus and control over one’s body. Just a few of the aspects of Yoga that can help your overall health and well-being include:

Breath control

Meditation

Bodily postures

Practicing posture in particular can be good for heart health. When you slouch, you put more stress on the organ, and this can be particularly taxing. Yoga in itself can strengthen the heart, and the posture techniques you can master will help increase its efficiency. To help you adapt your posture, you can even consider the use of posture correctors. The devices can be worn comfortably under your regular clothing and help you assume correct posture naturally, Make sure to take a look at posture corrector reviews over at Perfect Postur to ensure you find the most compatible product for your specific needs.

Know Your Fats

The word “fat” carries with it a negative connotation. However, we need certain fats in our diet to stay healthy. The key is to understand the difference between good and bad fats. While saturated, polyunsaturated, and unsaturated fats are necessary, the type to limit is transfats. This type is known to significantly increase your risk of heart attack and stroke, and it can be found in a number of common food items including:

Breakfast sandwiches

Crackers

Microwave popcorn

Fried food

The key is to take a couple of seconds to check the nutrition labels on the foods you purchase. Here, you can find out exactly what your food contains to make more informed decisions to keep your heart healthy.

Get Up and Move

A growing number of us are living sedentary lifestyles, and this is largely due to the fact that technology is offering an increasing number of ways to work smarter instead of harder. However comfortable this makes us, it can take a toll on your heart health. Observational studies have revealed that sedentary lifestyles are associated with an increase of heart events by around 147 percent. Furthermore, sitting for long periods of time encourages the development of blood clots. Especially if you work in an office setting, find time to move. Just a few ideas to consider implementing include:

Park on the far end of the parking lot

Take a quick walk around the block during your lunch break

Purchase an adjustable desktop that allows you to stand while working

An Ounce of Prevention

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and this is certainly true when it comes to the development of heart failure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that around 25 percent of deaths in the United States each year are attributed to heart disease. Unlike accidents and old age, this is a potential cause of death that can be prevented.

No matter your age or current health status, now’s the time to consider the future. You can’t change the past, but you can begin taking measures to better preserve your health, and consideration of your cardiovascular well-being is certainly worth taking into consideration. By implementing these helpful tips, you can better ensure you live a long and happy life.

