Let’s face it. We’re busy people. While modern technology has saved us tremendous amounts of time, it has also increased expectations, and it can often feel as though there simply aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done. While a busy day can leave you feeling accomplished, it can also make it difficult to get the proper amount of sleep, which is about eight hours for the average adult.

If you know you aren’t getting the recommended amount of sleep, you aren’t alone. It’s estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that one in three adults are experiencing a sleep deficit. What many don’t understand is that a sleep deficit doesn’t clear up on it’s own. This is what causes so many busy professionals to find themselves “crashing” on the weekend.

Tougher Consequences Than You Likely Realized

You may be thinking, “Yeah, I don’t get eight hours of sleep every night, but what’s the big deal?” After all, you can still function even though your eyes are heavy. It’s just something you have to tough out in order to remain productive.

The trouble with this line of thinking is that there are a number of significant issues directly associated with improper sleeping routines. We tend to limit our expectations of the maintenance of our human bodies to diet and exercise, but sleep is the crucial third component all too many overlook. Healthline offers 16 overlooked side effects on your health, just a few of which include:

Weight gain

High blood pressure

Type II diabetes

Cold

Flu

Increased risk of accidents

Cognitive dysfunction

You Can Intervene on Your Own Behalf

Even though you likely are a busy person with a full schedule, it’s crucial that you allow yourself plenty of time to rejuvenate. The quality of an hour spent up late putting the finishing touches on a presentation is low, and you could make better use of that same block of time when you’re alert and well-rested. However, it first takes acknowledgement that you do have sleep issues followed by action that will help you develop new habits. Whether you are certain your sleep schedule is off or you just want to try something new to increase the quality of your nocturnal hours, there are a few tips you should consider employing including:

Consider the purchase of an air mattress. These products offer a variety of qualities such as cooling effects that help the body temperature drop more quickly to welcome sleep. At a fraction of the cost, you can invest in a whole new mattress or even offer an air mattress for guests.

Set a specific bedtime for everyone in the home to follow as distractions such as noise or conversations can disrupt sleep. If others in the home are unable to match your schedule, make sure you can be in an area of the home that’s quiet at the same time every night.

Turn off all electronics as lights and noises distract sleep. If you have gotten into the habit of watching television as you drift off, this can prove to be difficult. However, you’ll begin to notice that you enjoy a higher quality of sleep and feel more well-rested as your brain isn’t processing outside information when it’s supposed to be focused on rejuvenation.

