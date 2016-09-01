Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal?
Newscast Schedule
FOX10 Morning News | 4:30am – 9:00am Weekdays | 6am – 8am Weekends
Studio10 | 9:00am – 10:00am Weekdays
FOX10 News at 4pm | 4:00pm – 5:00pm Weekdays
FOX10 News at 5pm | 5:00pm – 6:00pm Weekdays
FOX10 News at 9pm | 9:00pm – 10:30pm Weekdays &